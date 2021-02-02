“Let them Play” organizers file lawsuit against Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Thousands gathered outside the Michigan State Capital, on Jan. 30, 2021, for the third ‘Let them Play’ rally of the school year. This was to protest a decision made by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to postpone high school winter contact sports.

Mich. (WLNS) The group, “Let them Play” filed a lawsuit against the state urging The Department of Health and Human Services to let Winter contact sports to start immediately.

Cheerleading, basketball, hockey and wrestling are winter contact sports that the organizers are fighting for.

They typically start in November but have been pushed back several times as the state battles Covid-19. February 21st is the start update right now.

Attorney Peter Ruddell says the aim of the lawsuit is to get the mental and physical health of athletes back on track.

“I give the governor an awful lot of credit for the views that she has had for reducing the transmission of covid within the state I think she has been singularly focused on that the problem that these student-athletes and parents have is just that, that she’s been singularly focused on that and we think that there’s a broader impact of the ban on indoor athletics that is negatively impacting these student-athletes.”

Ruddell argued that students are still allowed to participate in gym class, which would present the same risks as contact sports.

The lawsuit also argues that most high school student-athletes in Michigan have largely avoided getting Covid-19 during the fall season.

The MDHHS released a statement today saying they are reviewing current measures including those around contact sports and does not make decisions based on lawsuits but on data and the ongoing advice of public health experts.