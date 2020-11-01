Library hosting all-ages coloring contest

EAST LANSING, WLNS – It may be time to get your coloring pencils out because the East Lansing Public Library is hosting an all-ages coloring contest this month.

Starting tomorrow, you can pick up up a fall themed coloring page based on your age group from the library. The competition will be made up of four age groups – Baby (birth-4), Kids (5-11), Teen (12-18), and Adult (19+). All you have to do to participate is submit your entry by Monday, November 16th.

Library staff will vote for the winners and they’ll receive a small prize. The complete entries will also be hung in the front library windows.