LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Need a ride to the polls on election day? Lime scooter is trying to help solve that problem, by offering free rides that day.

The transportation company announced users who use the code “LIMETOPOLLS2020” will receive two free rides up to 30 minutes on Election Day, November 3.

According to the company, the last time they did this in 2018, it was one of their most-used promotions ever.