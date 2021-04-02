Live Desk Conversations: COVID-19 and mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, some people who are finally able to again interact with others after more than a year may struggle.

On Tuesday, “Live Desk Conversations” welcomed Christy Buck, executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and founder of the ‘be nice’ program, to discuss the lasting mental health effects COVID-19 and quarantine on specific groups of people.

Buck focused on groups like elderly people, high school students and children. She also discussed stress management, anxiety and reintegration back into public.