LIVE: Eric Trump makes campaign stop in Michigan

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—President Trump’s son Eric is making a stop in Lansing today, to campaign for his father.

This is one of two stops for the President’s son, Eric will also visit Willis, Michigan, both stops he plans to talk about the President’s accomplishments, and agenda if he should win reelection.

Eric Trump is Just the latest to make a campaign stop in Michigan. Last week both The President and Vice President and Former Vice President Joe Biden held rally’s in the Mitten.

Joe Biden’s wife, Doctor Jill Biden is also in Michigan today, holding events in both Saginaw and Detroit.