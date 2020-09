Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Michigan coronavirus news conference on Aug. 14, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)–Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will unveil the new sign for the Elliott-Larsen Building, marking the first time in Michigan history that a state building is named after an African-American woman.

Earlier this year, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-139 to rename the state-owned Lewis Cass Building in downtown Lansing to the “Elliott-Larsen Building,” honoring the legislators who sponsored Michigan`s landmark Civil Rights Act.