LIVE: Lions introduce new Head Coach Dan Campbell

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In a day revolving around an oath of office, the spoken words of a young American poet earned the spotlight this inauguration.

Amanda Gorman recited her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the swearing-in ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday. The 22-year-old used her words to embolden Americans to confront grief, to dare to hope and to act with mercy and love.