LIVE: Lions introduce new Head Coach Dan Campbell

by: Adam Fisher
FILE – This is a 2016 file photo showing Dan Campbell of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team. The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. (AP Photo/File)
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— Today the Detroit Lions are holding a news conference to introduce new Head Coach Dan Campbell.
Earlier this week they held another presser to introduce the new General Manager Brad Holmes.