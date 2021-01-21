LIVE: Lions introduce new Head Coach Dan Campbell

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This is a 2016 file photo showing Dan Campbell of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team. The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. (AP Photo/File)

LIVE:

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— Today the Detroit Lions are holding a news conference to introduce new Head Coach Dan Campbell.

Earlier this week they held another presser to introduce the new General Manager Brad Holmes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar