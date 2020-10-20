LIVE: Michigan House unveils COVID-19 response plan

LIVE:

<<<THIS PRESS CONFERENCE IS SCHEDULED TO START AT 10 AM

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) –Today, House Republicans plan to announce their plan to help state respond to the on going COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

According to a press release, State Reps. Ben Frederick (Owosso), Sarah Lightner (Springport), Julie Calley (Portland), Graham Filler (DeWitt), Greg VanWoerkom (Norton Shores), and community health experts will be the ones to release details on the plan.

Today’s announcement comes following the Supreme Court ruling that said Governor Whitmer had exceeded her power when responding to the pandemic.

Last week, Michigan’s Legislature passed legislation to keep intact longer-lasting unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican-led House and Senate also backed liability protections for businesses that are sued over COVID-19 infections.

Other measures sent to the Democratic governor would codify recently announced changes related to the care of nursing home residents recovering from the virus and let public bodies continue to meet electronically.