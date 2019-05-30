LIVESTREAM: William Strampel trial opens today

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Michigan State University Dean William Strampel leaves an East Lansing courtroom, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

UPDATE (10:28 a.m.) - Court is back in session at the trial of former MSU dean William Strampel and the livestream has resumed.

UPDATE (10:12 a.m.) - The court is taking a short recess and will continue. The livestream will resume when court is called back into session.

ORIGINAL STORY: Opening statements in the criminal trial for former MSU dean William Strampel in underway for this morning.

The initial jury pool started with about 180 people and it was finally whittled down to 12 yesterday.

Strampel faces two felonies and 3 misdemeanor charges, that includes a charge of "willful neglect of duty" for his handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

He's also charged with sexually abusing female students.

6 News will stream from the courtroom during today's proceedings