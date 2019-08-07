Livestreaming Now: Dayton mayor to hold news conference regarding deadly attack

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is set to hold a noon news conference while protesters have gathered. You are watching raw, live video from Dayton, Ohio.

President Donald Trump and the first lady are heading to the hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where many of the victims of Sunday’s attack were treated.

The White House says Trump will be visiting Miami Valley Hospital to thank first responders and hospital staff, as well as meet with victims and their families.

At least 200 protesters have gathered outside the hospital hoping to send a message to the president that he’s not welcome in the city.

Connor Betts opened fire in Dayton’s Oregon district early Sunday morning, killing nine people, including his 22-year-old sister, before officers fatally shot him within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage.

Later Wednesday, Trump will travel to El Paso, Texas – the site of the second mass shooting last weekend.