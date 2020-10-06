Livingston County committee approves resolution to eliminate mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling last week that the governor exceeded her powers during the pandemic is leading some counties to look at eliminating mask mandates.

Last night the Health and Human Services Committee passed a resolution that would eliminate the mask mandate in all Livingston county buildings.

Chairman Wes Nakagiri who says he doesn’t think government should tell people what to do.

But health officials say, they’re still pushing for all COVI-19 mitigation strategies.

“The health department advocates for these masks,” Nakagiri said. “I’m not advocating against the use of masks. I’m just saying that it aught to be the decision of the individual.”

Now the order still has to be approved by a majority of commissioners on the board. The next scheduled meeting is a week from today on October 13th. The resolution would need at least 5 members out of 8 to pass