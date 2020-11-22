Livingston County Health Department offering a free drive thru flu clinic

Mich. (WLNS) The Livingston County health department will be offering a free drive-thru flu clinic.

The event starts at 10 this morning and goes on until 1 p.m.

Shots will be administered in the parking lot of the health department in Howell.



This year, health experts have been strongly urging people to get their flu shots to avoid overwhelming hospitals and health care professionals already stretched thin in their battle against the pandemic.



Anyone can attend today’s clinic — and no pre-registration is needed.