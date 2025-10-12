LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An opportunity in Las Vegas opened up new possibilities for the owner of a Downtown Lansing business who closed her doors to the public this summer.

Sweet Encounters Bakery is known for its gluten-free cupcakes in a jar, and last month, it gobbled up the competition by winning over some sharks from the TV show “Shark Tank.”

Adrenaline was pumping through Nikki Thompson Fraizer’s whole body as she stepped on stage last month.

Nikki Thompson Fraizer (WLNS)

(WLNS)

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The Lansing bakery owner was confident she would dazzle the three Shark Tank hosts at their live business summit in Las Vegas.

“Clover and Shark Tank did a partnership. They had a live summit. There was over 1,000 people that submitted videos to be selected,” said Nikki Thompson Fraizer. “They narrowed it down to three finalists. I was one of three finalists to pitch in front of the Sharks.”

“So I did a little funny thing in the beginning. I had this jar that was like a fake breakable jar, and I threw it down and said, You know, this could literally kill my kids, which was a jar that contained desserts with nuts and other things that they’re allergic to.”

After showing off her delicious goodies, of course, the Sharks got to take a bite into them too, sampling Fraizer’s gluten-free, peanut-free, and tree-nut-free desserts.

“They all loved it. So it’s just proof that what we have going on is really good and it resonates with millions of people,” said Fraizer.

Frazier walked away with the $35,000, and now, she can buy some new equipment and take her business to the next level.

“So I’ve already started hiring more people because we’re getting more and more orders every day, which is amazing because of the publicity,” said Fraizer.

You can buy a cupcake as well by visiting Frazier’s online store.