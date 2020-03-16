Local Business offering free toy delivery.

Schools across Michigan are closed leaving kids at home. Many parents are struggling on how to keep their kids entertained. A local business called ‘Mother & Earth Baby Boutique’ is offering free toy delivery to homes.

Owner Lynn Ross says this is beneficial to help families and her local business.

” It’s important to us to be able to support the community through this tough time and offer any service we might be able to provide to make our products accessible to them. You know its just one way to try and help sustain our business as well,” says Ross.

Parents can order from a wide range of items for their kids such as unique toys, clothing, skin care and even things for expecting mothers and new moms.

Several businesses are using free delivery to help out during this time, from restaurants to grocery stores.