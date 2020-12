An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at the medical center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Wake Forest Baptist received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning. Ten employees received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. Additional employees will be given the vaccine in the coming days. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Happening today, Sparrow, McLaren Greater Lansing, and Henry Ford hospital will administer their first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers.

Sparrow plans to start giving vaccines at 1:30 this afternoon, with the vaccine arriving from Pfizer this morning.

McLaren is also expected to begin vaccinating frontline workers today.

Down in Jackson, Henry Ford is planning to begin vaccinations this evening, shortly before 6 P.M.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated.