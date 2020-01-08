Officials react to Iran attack on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Iran has launched “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Locally lawmakers responded to the incident including Representatives Debbie Dingell and Dan Kildee as well as Senator Gary Peters.
Iran said the attack was in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic.
In a statement, the Pentagon said the missiles were launched from Iran and targeted the Al Asad and Erbil military bases. U.S. officials are still conducting initial damage assessments, the statement said. It’s unclear if there were any casualties.
President Trump will not address the nation Tuesday on the missile strikes targeting the Iraqi military bases, two senior administration officials told CBS News.
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that the White House is “aware” of the reports and that President Trump has been briefed. Vice President Mike Pence has also been briefed, his press secretary said on Twitter.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday the United States would comply with all international laws after President Trump continued to double down on his threat to target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates for the killing of top Iranian Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
“Every target that’s being reviewed, every effort that’s being made will always be conducted inside the international laws of war,” Pompeo said.
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued flight restrictions that “prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.”
“The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East,” the organization wrote. “We continue coordinating with our national security partners and sharing information with U.S. air carriers and foreign civil aviation authorities.”
“Iran has the largest and most diverse ballistic arsenal in the Middle East, and a substantial inventory of close-range ballistic missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and medium-range ballistic missiles that can strike targets throughout the region up to 2,000 kilometers from Iran’s borders,” according to an assessment in November 2019 by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a unit of Iran’s military, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement Tuesday evening.