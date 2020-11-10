Local lawmakers react to Trump Administration’s oral arguments on trying to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

Mich. (WLNS)- Today the U.S. Supreme court will hear the Trump Administration’s oral arguments about how they are trying to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act, sometimes known as ‘ Obamacare’.

This could impact millions of Americans across the country causing them to lose health insurance if ACA is struck down.

Michigan lawmakers are reacting to the news.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin says “I’m thinking of my mom. She passed away from ovarian cancer after struggling for years to afford healthcare due to her pre-existing condition. I’m thinking of the 51% of Michiganders, who like her, happen to have a pre-existing condition, and could again be gouged for coverage.”

Senator Gary Peters made this statement, “The Trump administration’s relentless support for overturning the health care law especially in the middle of a pandemic is reckless and outright dangerous.”

This afternoon Pooja Neiman a surgeon in Michigan, Dianne Byrum MSU Board of Trustee member and Political expert Amber Bellazaire, met virtually to discuss the devastating impact removing the ACA could have on Michiganders.

“What I do know is that no one should ever have that look on their face after seeing a bill after being treated by a doctor,” says Neiman

Ever since President Obama signed the Obamacare act ten years ago it has been under attack.

The Trump administration argues “Obamacare” is too expensive, it doesn’t offer a lot of choices and says it has a plan for better care with more choice at a much lower cost. However, the details of this plan have not been released.