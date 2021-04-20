Local reactions to the guilty verdicts of Derek Chauvin

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan politicians and leaders around the state are reacting to the guilty verdicts for former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Last year, millions of people around the world spoke with a collective voice when we said Black Lives Matter. Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 20, 2021

We already knew he was guilty. #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd is when Black people no longer have to worry about the next Chauvin. The entire system is Chauvin. #DefundThePolice #BlackLivesMatter Black Lives Matter Lansing

Thank God — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) April 20, 2021

Today, justice was served for George Floyd and his family. As a Black man in America, I have felt the sting of racism and injustice personally, and too many of our brothers and sisters know the visceral pain and exhaustion that communities of color face every day. — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) April 20, 2021

“This conviction brings some measure of justice to George Floyd’s family, and to a nation that has grieved for him and so many other people of color unjustly killed at the hands of officers who are sworn to protect them. We now must turn our attention to the kind of reforms necessary to eliminate the embedded bias and structural racism that exists in some police departments. Now begins the work of community restoration and rebuilding trust in policing. We are reaching out to police and community leaders throughout Michigan to address these issues here.” The Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights James E. White

“Holding Derek Chauvin accountable for murdering George Floyd was the bare minimum to bring justice to this tragedy, and we hope George Floyd’s family may find some closure in this guilty verdict. But it is only one small step toward real justice for the Black community. This verdict cannot bring back George Floyd, nor can it repair the damage systemic racism has done to communities across the country. We cannot let this be a stopping point in the fight for racial justice. Black and brown people deserve a future free from the fear and pain caused by unchecked police brutality. We stand with the Black community today and every day and are committed to defunding the police, dismantling white supremacy, and working to create a more just, equitable future.” Progress Michigan

Although justice was served today, there is still a policing system at place that is deadly to Americans. This verdict doesn’t bring George Floyd back but it ensures his murderer is held accountable while we continue to pursue a more equal and just world.https://t.co/6CXdmU7p4r — MI House Democrats (@MIHouseDems) April 20, 2021

Justice. — Sam Singh (@singhsam94) April 20, 2021

Today, #accountability was delivered in the guilty verdicts on the murder of #GeorgeFloyd. Peace to his family & the community. Now, it’s time for #justice so that these situations stop happening. — State Senator Erika Geiss (SD06) (@SenErikaGeiss) April 20, 2021

“We applaud the decision and hope it brings some semblance of justice to George Floyd’s family and their community. We are committed to ensuring racial justice is at the forefront of what we do at AFT Michigan and hope this decision will bring some relief to the Black and brown children in our communities’ schools who have had to bear witness to and experience continued injustice. But our work does not end with one verdict. We stand with those organizing for public safety that truly protects and serves all people, regardless of race, gender or zip code.” AFT Michigan Statement on Chauvin Guilty Verdict

#guilty this time. But our work continues. We must fix the system that allows this to happen and had so many of us holding our breath in fear that we would be let down once more. — Lavora Barnes (@LavoraBarnes) April 20, 2021

That we are concerned about the outcome of the #Chauvin trial when the whole world watched him murder #GeorgeFloyd tells you everything about how much more work we have to do.



We must rid this country of the disease of anti-Blackness. — Abraham Aiyash (@AbrahamAiyash) April 20, 2021

The verdict today is a step toward holding our institutions accountable for racialized state violence. It is a much needed step, but cannot bring justice to Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, and so many others whose names we will never know. — Senator Curtis Hertel (@CurtisHertelJr) April 20, 2021

How sad is it that everyone is heralding a guilty verdict of a guy we saw commit murder? This is the bare minimum that could have been done. I’m grateful the jurors deliberated quickly but I’m still mad. — Senator Adam Hollier (@Adamant4Detroit) April 20, 2021

Justice had been delivered for George Floyd and his loved ones. Today’s verdict is the right one, but it doesn’t change the immense amount of work we have ahead of us before Black Americans can feel safe every day in this country. Police violence against people of color must end. — Senator Jim Ananich (@jimananich) April 20, 2021

“Justice has been served. Yet our work to dismantle systemic racism, in policing and all its forms, must continue. We must eliminate the barriers that have prevented or made it more difficult for Black Michiganders, as well as marginalized people of all races, to live, work, drive and vote in our state. I will continue to work to that end.” Statement from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

The death of George Floyd has rightfully been recognized as murder by the jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin. It is now the obligation of elected officials, community leaders and the law enforcement community throughout this country to recognize the need for reforms to transition from policing by force to cooperative efforts to create safer communities. For too long, fear and brutality have been at the heart of how some individuals in law enforcement view their roles within our communities. The result has had devastating consequences for residents, and particularly the Black community and other communities of color.

Last year, I announced seven proposals as part of a series of actions for police reform. The proposals seek to increase transparency surrounding law enforcement agencies and ensure accountability from and for law enforcement officers. It is time to acknowledge that there are problems with how and who we police. Multiple lives have been lost at the hands of law enforcement since the death of Mr. Floyd. This serves as a constant reminder that those in communities of color continue to be wronged by a system that has repeatedly failed to protect them. It is incumbent upon the leaders of our communities, our state, and our nation to effectuate change. The murder of Mr. Floyd by a man who wore the uniform of those sworn to serve and protect cannot be allowed to pass as one more unfortunate moment in our nation’s history. We cannot simply be satisfied by a “guilty” verdict. It must be a catalyst for change. I am committed to using the authority of the Department of Attorney General to reform the system to hold bad officers accountable and ensure community policing is truly a partnership between our residents and the men and women who wear a uniform and pledge to help keep them safe.

Statement from Attorney General Dana Nessel