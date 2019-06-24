Lt. Gov. Gilchrist welcomes new member to the family

Top Stories

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and his wife, Ellen, welcomed the birth of their third child. Mrs. Gilchrist safely delivered a baby girl, Ruby Madeline Gilchrist, at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield.

“Ellen and I are tremendously excited to announce that we have been blessed with the newest addition to our family,” Gilchrist said. “We are happy to spend these moments together to strengthen our connection as a family. Michigan is our home, and we are thrilled to share everything that it has to offer with our daughter. We want to thank everyone for their support and best wishes.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar