Lt. Gov. Gilchrist welcomes new member to the family

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and his wife, Ellen, welcomed the birth of their third child. Mrs. Gilchrist safely delivered a baby girl, Ruby Madeline Gilchrist, at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield.
“Ellen and I are tremendously excited to announce that we have been blessed with the newest addition to our family,” Gilchrist said. “We are happy to spend these moments together to strengthen our connection as a family. Michigan is our home, and we are thrilled to share everything that it has to offer with our daughter. We want to thank everyone for their support and best wishes.”
