M.E.: Woman died of abdomen injury after falling from scooter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman who died last week suffered an abdominal injury after falling off an electric scooter, a medical examiner says.

Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle ruled 33-year-old Elle Yared’s death accidental, he told News 8 Tuesday.

He said that Yared fell off one of the rental scooters at least twice. She died Friday night of internal bleeding that stemmed from a blunt abdominal injury, Cohle determined. She also suffered a cut above the eye, but the medical examiner did not find a brain injury.

Cohle added that Yared was “highly intoxicated” at the time of death. It was unclear what her blood alcohol content may have been when she fell off the scooter earlier Friday.

Grand Rapids police say they were called to an East Hills home Friday night on reports of Yared repeatedly losing consciousness and having trouble breathing. Despite first aid, she died at the house.

Yared’s family previously agreed she had fallen from one of the scooters earlier in the day. They suggested she suffered a fatal brain injury, but Cohle said she did not.

The scooters are part of a city pilot program in partnership with Spin currently set to wrap up at the end of 2021. In a statement released to News 8 Monday, city officials said they were aware of Yared’s death and were working with police as the investigation progressed. For now, they said, the death has no effect on the pilot program.