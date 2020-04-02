M4M: Social Distancing and Your Child’s Mental Health

This week on ‘Mondays For Moms,’ Chivon Kloepfer speaks with Kari Rehmann, a therapist for the ‘Wellness Institute of Michigan’ to discuss tolerable stress versus overwhelming stress in toddlers to teens.

Watch the video above for insight on what to expect from children of all ages, and how to help them as they’re forced to stay at home and away from friends during this challenging ‘Social Distancing’ time.

If you’d like more information on the ‘Wellness Institute of Michigan’ click here. Therapists are currently helping patients through video chats.