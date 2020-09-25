MAC football to return November 4th

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

CLEAVLAND, OHIO. (WLNS)— The MAC conference has become the latest organization to vote in favor of a fall football season.

Per the announcement, teams will play a six-game conference only schedule, beginning Wednesday, November 4th.

The final game of the season will be the MAC championship played on December 18th or 19th.

A COVID-19 testing program will be implemented across the conference and will begin Monday, October 5th.

” I am pleased to inform our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that the Mid-American Conference will resume the fall football season,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. “Our decisions, in August and again today, have been guided by an overriding concern for the well-being of the student-athletes”