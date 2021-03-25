Magic Johnson gets COVID-19 vaccine

(WLNS) — Magic Johnson received his coronavirus vaccine Wednesday at an event at the University of Southern California, according to his personal Twitter page.

The Lansing-born NBA point-guard legend who is HIV positive had this to say when he got vaccinated:

“I am so happy to be here with Danny and my 40-year friend Arsenio Hall to take this vaccination because it’s so important. I’ve been doing everything the right way, wearing my mask, cleaning my hands all the time, I’ve been taking a COVID-19 test seems like every two weeks,” said Johnson, who received the Pfizer vaccine.