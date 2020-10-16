Magic Johnson to campaign for Joe Biden in Lansing on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing native, and Michigan State University basketball legend Magic Johnson will return home on Saturday, where he’ll campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Basketball star will hold an event in Detroit, where he’ll participate in a “Shop Talk” roundtable, to discuss voting.

Here in the Capital City, He’ll participate in a voter mobilization event to urge Michiganders to vote early at their local clerk’s office or satellite voting location.

Magic Johnson was a graduate of Everett High School, where he went on to play ball for the Michigan State Spartans, before entering the NBA, where he played Point Guard for the Lakers.