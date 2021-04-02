Major League Baseball will pull All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new voting laws

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(WLNS) — The Major League Baseball Office of the Commissioner said today that the All-Star Game and MLB draft will be re-located.

The announcement comes in response to a change in Georgia’s voting laws. Some of those changes include less time to request absentee ballots, strict new ID requirements for absentee ballots, reduction of ballot boxes and more.

Robert Manfred Jr, the commissioner, said in a press release that the decision came after conversations with clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, The Players Alliance and many others.

He wrote, “MLB fundamentally supports voting rights for All Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”