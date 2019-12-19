Breaking News
UPDATE: President Donald Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges

The vote total showing the the passage of the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, against President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

With a vote of 230 to 197, a majority in the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the charge of abuse of power for enlisting a foreign ally to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

With a vote of 229 to 198, Article II of the impeachment resolution has been adopted.

Both votes were largely divided on party-lines.

Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, and the only one in modern times to be running for reelection.

Impeachment would send the matter to the Senate for a trial, where a two-thirds vote is necessary for conviction.

President Trump faces articles of impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

