UPDATE: President Donald Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – The Trump campaign announced a Merry Christmas rally in Battle Creek.

The rally is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18th at the Kellogg Arena.

President Trump and Vice President Pence are both expected to attend the event.

They hope to keep voters’ attention like they did in 2016, when they won the state. It was the first time the state voted for a Republican Presidential candidate since 1988.

Vice President Pence landed at MBS airport at around 11 a.m., before heading to an event in Saginaw Township. He will then travel to Battle Creek where he will join President Trump’s Merry Christmas rally.