Make America Great Again rally draws protester and supports

Vice President Mike Pence made three stops in Michigan today. He ended his tour in Holland speaking to a few hundred people at a Make America Great Again rally.

The mission was simple, the Vice President came to Michigan to energize President Trump’s supports ahead of the 2020 Presidental Election.

From the podium, Vice President Pence boasted about the state of the economy.

“Stock market is setting records just about every day.”

The current status of President Trump and the leaders of NATO.

“Our allies are committed more to our common defense than ever before.”

The Vice President also took several sharp jabs at the Democrats and the impeachment inquiry.

“What Democrats are doing with this partisan impeachment is a disgrace.”

But as united as the crowd was indoors, people on the outside of the venue couldn’t be more divided.

Chants encouraging impeachment rang from the protestors, while “four more years” could be heard from supporters.

But ultimately people from both sides say they want the country to unify.

“We need to work hard to share our message of Unity to America,” says Rob Cortis, the owner of the Trump Unity Bridge.

And Adolfo Mgarin, a student at Hope College feels the same.

“We could all work together to find a place of common ground.