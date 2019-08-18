A 60-year-old male was killed Friday night after he lost control of his car and was ejected from his car.
Police tell us the crash happened in the area of Epton and Smith rd. in Rush Township.
The man crashed into a tree and was ejected from his vehicle.
Police are still investigating the accident and his name is being withheld at this time.
This story will be updated when more details become available.
Male, 60, dies after he loses control of his vehicle in Shiawassee County
A 60-year-old male was killed Friday night after he lost control of his car and was ejected from his car.