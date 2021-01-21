Man accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot could be headed for a plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – One of the men charged in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year could be getting ready to strike a plea deal with prosecutors.

Ty Garbin from Hartland is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

The FBI says, back in October, Garbin and several other men were plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer over public health measures she enacted to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. They were arrested before they could enact those plans.

Eight men are charged in state-level courts, while another six were charged in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Garbin’s attorneys originally said he never planned to actually go through with the kidnapping, no matter what he said online or in recorded conversations.