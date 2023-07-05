WALDORF, Md. (WHTM) – A Maryland man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman with a stolen forklift.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2, officers responded to a burglary at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Crain Highway.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, allegedly broke into the business, stole a forklift, and rammed it through the rear gates.

He then allegedly drove the forklift into a Home Depot parking lot and rammed a parked vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman was sleeping in the car when it was struck. The woman then got out of the car and tried to run away but was struck by the forklift.

Authorities say the woman, 73-year-old Gloristine Pinkney, was found dead under the machine.

Brown is accused of stealing the woman’s car and leaving it near his home.

He has been charged with first and second-degree murder, assault, theft, and other related charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Brown is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

In March, a man was accused of chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift in Portland, Nexstar’s KOIN reports. He was charged with theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.