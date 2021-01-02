Man accused of raping, robbing woman after posing as delivery person arrested

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of posing as a delivery person then violently raping and robbing a woman at her Midtown Manhattan home on New Year’s Eve is under arrest, police announced Saturday.

Elijah Kelly, 23, of New York City, faces numerous charges including rape, robbery, felony assault, and burglary.

Police say Kelly knocked on the 27-year-old woman’s door and claimed he was there to deliver a package around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 31.

When the woman opened the door, Kelly allegedly pushed his way inside and choked her until she lost consciousness, according to police.

Kelly allegedly raped the woman when she woke up then forced her to hand over credit and debit cards and her pin number.

Police said the woman called 911 after Kelly left. She was treated and released from the hospital.