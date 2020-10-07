Man arrested after shots fired, stand-off with Deputies in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— A man is behind bars, following a stand-off with Deputies early this morning.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were dispatched to a domestic situation on Parker Rd in Victor Township.

Once on scene, the Deputy found a male and a female outside of a residence in a heated argument, and upon approaching, shots were fired.

The man with a handgun ran into the residence, and the Deputy retreated with the female.

Hostage Negotiators made contact with the subject shortly thereafter and negotiated a peaceful surrender.

The 51 year old male is currently lodged at the Clinton County Jail pending arraignment tomorrow.

This case remains under investigation.

