Man arrested in North Carolina with car full of guns and explosives, researched killing Joe Biden

NORTH CAROLINA (WLNS) — Today a report was released about a man who was plotting to assassinate Joe Biden.

The report also revealed he wanted to pull off several mass shootings and even wanted to crash planes into building.

He was arrested in North Carolina on child porn charges and that arrest led to these findings. This case has several connections to several states.

He bought guns in:

Washington

Kansas

New Hampshire

West Virginia

He also talked about the attacks in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Casino and took a cell phone video at O’Hare airport saying “how awesome it would be to hijack a plane and fly it into the building.”

He is currently being held in Federal Custody in Durham, NC.