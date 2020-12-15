UPDATE: Man charged in Meridian Township standoff incident

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Today the Ingham County prosecutor charged 32-year-old Michael Stumpf, with six felonies in relation to the incident that shut down the area of Marsh Road and Central Park Saturday morning.

Stumpf is charged with the following felonies, and is expected to be arraigned this afternoon:

receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle

carrying a dangerous weapon (rifle) with unlawful intent

possession of firearm by a felon

Resisting and obstructing a police officer

Two counts of felony firearm – for using a firearm to commit a felony; to wit, the felon in possession and carrying a dangerous weapon charges listed above

He also charged for the following misdemeanors:

failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident

reckless use of a firearm (rifle)

The case was investigated by Meridian Township Police, who arrested Mr. Stumpf and submitted their investigation to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office earlier today.

On December 12, 2020 at approximately noon officers responded to the intersection of Central Park and Marsh for a two car traffic crash with injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene with a rifle.

The suspect, a 32 year-old male from Okemos, barricaded himself on the roof of the Chili’s restaurant. Officers set up a perimeter and began negotiations with the suspect. The area was locked down and a number of people were moved to areas of safety.

The Ingham Regional Special Response Team responded to the area to assist. The suspect fired one round during the incident. Officers used extreme restraint and did not return fire. The suspect was taken into custody using less lethal means by the Response Team. The suspect was transported by ambulance for medical treatment. No one else was injured as a result of the standoff.

The Meridian Township Police Department would like to thank several agencies for their assistance during the incident including the Michigan State University Police Department, the East Lansing Police Department, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan State Police, Ingham County Dispatch Center as well as the Meridian Township and East Lansing Fire Department.