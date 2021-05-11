Man dies in home explosion in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man has died Monday evening and a woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a Jackson County house exploded.

(KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

It happened around 6 p.m. at 27284 Q4 Rd., about three miles north of Holton and less than a mile northeast of Jackson Heights School. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said investigators believe the home was under renovations, and they’re not ruling out a gas leak as the cause of the explosion.

The home is now a total loss, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Morse, the blast could be felt all the way into Holton, and the explosion shattered nearby neighbors’ windows. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found the home completely leveled and on fire.

The names of the woman and man aren’t being released as of Monday evening, and the explosion remains under investigation.