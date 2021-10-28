Man found guilty in 10 minutes gets 35-70 years for sexual assault

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It only took a jury 10 minutes to convict him, and now a judge is throwing the book at him.

A jury found Brad Risner guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an assault in 2010 that was brought forward by Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

Judge Edward Grant sentenced him today to 35-70 years behind bars, which is beyond the guidelines for someone convicted of this crime, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Risner was first charged in Kalamazoo County and sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, after further investigation, ten women said they were sexually or physically assaulted by Risner in the past.

The investigations led to the third sexual assault case against him in Jackson County.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for the verdict and thank them for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors,” Jarzynka said in September. “This was an intense and personal cold case, and they did a great job. This case was over 11 years old and it was extremely time-consuming to investigate. SAKI made this case possible and I am very pleased we could seek justice for the survivor.”

6 News expects to learn more about the sentencing later today.