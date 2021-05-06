Man in custody following Ingham Co. crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A man is in custody, following a crash in Ingham County.

It happened Thursday around Noon near Nims road.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department, officers from Delhi Township first responded to a call about a reckless driver, they tried to pull the vehicle over, and the driver fled the scene.

While leaving the area at a high rate of speed, the driver caused a small collision.

Officer did not chase the vehicle.

Around 20 minutes later, Ingham County deputies received reports of another crash. The driver involved in the crash also happened to be the man who fled officers from Delhi Township earlier.

The driver was arrested where he remains in custody.

No other injuries were reported in relation to the crashes.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated as needed.