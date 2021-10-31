Man in serious condition after armed robbery with a sword in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery and assault at a gas station store involving a sword.

Surveillance footage from the store shows it happened around 11:40 a.m. where a man dressed in all black carrying a sword walked into the Even More Purks convenience store on Bluewater Highway at State Street in Ionia.

The man attempted to use a rope to tie the door shut from the outside, where the 56-year-old store clerk confronted the man.

The footage shows the man pulling out his sword and stabbing the clerk in the doorway. The clerk tried to run away but the attacker followed him, slashing his head, and neck causing severe injuries.

He robbed the store of cigarettes and money from the cash register before fleeing on foot.

The victim was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth where he is in serious but stable condition at this time.

Sheriff’s Deputies and police officers found the attacker north of the store in a farm field where he confronted officers and eventually surrendered.

The man was taken into custody by officers at the scene; however, he was injured during the incident and was treated at Sparrow Hospital Ionia.

He is now in custody at the Ionia County Jail on charges of Armed Robbery and Felonious Assault. There are additional charges that will be reviewed by the Ionia County Prosecutor.



The suspect is a 36-year-old Ionia man who will not be identified until his arraignment.

The Ionia Dept. of Public Safety, and Michigan State Police Lakeview post assisted with the incident.

Further information will be released after the suspect’s arraignment on Monday.