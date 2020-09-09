Happening Now: Police search for man after he runs over Michigan State Police Trooper Motorcycle during traffic stop.

INGHAM COUNTY, MICH.— Michigan State Police say they’re searching for a man who ran over a Michigan State Police Trooper’s motorcycle, during a traffic stop this morning.

Below is a photo of John Goss and his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sU9Dy2VKsO — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) September 9, 2020

It happened on M-52 near Howell Rd in Ingham County. According to officials, the man had a warrant for his arrest, and while the trooper was attempting to make the arrest, the suspect ran over the trooper’s motorcycle and fled the scene.

The suspect is John Henry Goss III, a 38 year old man from National City, MI. He’s 5’10 and 190 lbs. Gross is driving a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck, white in color, MI plate: EEV0702.

The trooper was not injured. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Goss is asked to call MSP at 517-241-8000 or 911