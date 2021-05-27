Man seriously hurt after hitting deer on motorcycle in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A 32-year-old man from Ionia County is in Critical Condition, after crashing his motorcycle on Wednesday.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of West Blue Water Highway (M21) near Hawley Highway.

Deputies say when they got on the scene they determined the driver of the motorcycle hit a deer and lost control before striking a guardrail.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and remains in critical condition. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Life Ambulance, Saranac Fire Rescue, the Ionia Department of Public Safety, the Michigan State Police, and Aeromed services.

<<<This story is still developing and will be updated.