Man shot in Lansing last night

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A man in Lansing is recovering this morning, after he was shot last night, in the 3400 block of Viola.

According to police, they were called to the home shortly after 10:30 PM, where they found a 25-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say, the man was inside, and the gunshot came from outside of the home.

A suspect has not been taken into custody, but officers say they do not believe it was a random incident.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call police at 517-483-4600.

