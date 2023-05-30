LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 30-year-old man was shot about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to Lansing police officers.
Police said the shooting happened near the BP gas station at the intersection of West Malcolm X Street and South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there are multiple suspects in the case, but that there haven’t been any arrests made.
They say there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.