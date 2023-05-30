Several Lansing police officers responded the scene of a shooting Monday night.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 30-year-old man was shot about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to Lansing police officers.

Police said the shooting happened near the BP gas station at the intersection of West Malcolm X Street and South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are multiple suspects in the case, but that there haven’t been any arrests made.

They say there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.