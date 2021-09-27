Man stabbed in downtown East Lansing early Sunday morning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was stabbed near the intersection of M.A.C. Ave. and Albert St. in downtown East Lansing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man had serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening at this time.

East Lansing Police tell 6 News that one man is in custody after the incident.

The stabbing happened after a fight broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

ELPD received “mutual aid” from the Meridian Township Police and the Michigan State University Police.

At this time, the name of the victim and the person in custody are not known. ELPD says they do not believe this was a random act of violence.