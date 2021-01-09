Man wanted for 2019 murder is found shot to death day later

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) – Police say a man wanted for a 2019 murder in Saginaw was found dead Friday, the victim of multiple gunshots.

Joseph Black’s body was discovered a day after police sought the public’s help in locating him.

State police Lt. Lizabeth Rich says Black’s death is being treated as a homicide.

No other details were released. The 25-year-old Black was accused in the December 2019 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Richard Townsend Jr. in Buena Vista Township.

