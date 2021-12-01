Manhneheim Steamroller returns Wharton Center after first year off in almost 4 decades

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a year of being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show was back at the Wharton Center tonight.



Officials say the event showcased music that has become the hallmark of the holidays.

The group has been one of the top 50 best-selling artists during the past 2 decades.



2020 was the first year they were unable to tourin 35 years.



Artists in the group say, not being able to tour last year was difficult.



But returning now is not only bringing people together it’s reminding the nation of something good.