LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS)— A manhunt is underway along US 127 in Leslie, where a suspect in this morning’s stabbing in Lansing may have ditched his car and ran into the woods.

According to the Leslie Police chief, Leslie High School is not on “lockdown” but is under extra security.

The Ingham County Sheriffs’ office and Michigan State Police are in the area and are using Drones and canines to search for that suspect.

<<<This story is developing, and will be updated