Many across the state still having trouble with unemployment

Mich.(WLNS)- Since the pandemic started many people have struggled to get their unemployment benefits. For some, it was nearly impossible to get through online, or by phone.

“If it wasn’t for my sister being able to help me, I would have been homeless, there’s no doubt about it,” says Kara Westerman, who says she hasn’t received any unemployment benefits since March and can barely get through on the phone.

“I’ve called ten different times, one time I got through and that was due to a trick I was educated through the group that I’m in by pressing 55111, you can get through to an agent and what that agent told me never happened.”

However, Westerman is not the only one having problems.

Alicia Hackett says she hasn’t received any of her benefits since March and she’s waiting on about $20,000.

“I’ve lost my vehicle. I just went through an eviction, and I was luckily able to save it with the Eviction Diversion Program that we have in Michigan right now like I shouldn’t have to reach out to these programs I can afford to pay my bills if there were giving me my money,” says Hackett.

Hackett says the agency has asked her to prove her identity several times, and that’s because the state says hundreds of millions of dollars have been handed out to fraudulent claims.

“Four times I’ve sent it in, holding a picture of my ID like yay, hey this is actually me.”