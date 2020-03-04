Mark Coscarella likely to have sexually harassed a student intern in 2000, according to a new report

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) On Wednesday, a report was released saying it was likely Lansing School Districts’ former interim superintendent, Dr. Mark Coscarella, sexually harassed a student intern in the year 2000.

The sexual harassment claims resurfaced last year, around the same time it was hinted that Coscarella was the front-runner for the new superintendent position, sparking outrage in the community.

As a result of the community response, the school board hired a private investigator in November. A snippet of the report says…

“I find the preponderance of the evidence establishes that, on April 11th, 2000, after he closed and locked the door, the Respondent disrobed down to his underwear, danced and moved in a sexual nature, and sexually propositioned the complainant.” Attorney Rebecca Veidlinger’s Investigation Report

Casey Sterle, the woman who made the claims, is now a teacher in Leslie and is relieved that she is finally being believed.

The statute of limitations is up on the case, so Sterle will not be pressing charges against Coscarella, but her attorney Kelly McClintock says, that was never her intention.

“Why she came forward first in 2000 to her supervisor at MSU, then to police in 2002, and then again in 2019 was to keep kids safe.”

Tomorrow the Lansing School Board is hosting a meeting to determine if they will renew Coscarella contract.

Coscarella has been on paid administrative leave since November and could continue to be on the school’s payroll until his contract expires at the end of June.

The meeting will be held at the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration building at 6:30 pm.