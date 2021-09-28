Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms

Pictures of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in the newsroom in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (NewsNation Now) — A judge has sentenced Jarrod Ramos, the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper, to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

In July, a jury found Ramos criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette’s office in June 2018.

Ramos had pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible to all 23 counts against him in 2019, using Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

The case was delayed several times before and during the coronavirus pandemic.