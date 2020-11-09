Mason Public Schools purchases electrostatic sprayers to disinfect classrooms

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) – As Mason Public Schools (MPS) students continue to return to school buildings this fall, the District has invested in sanitary equipment to keep the buildings, classrooms and classrooms clean.

MPS has purchased seven electrostatic backpack sprayers to allow the custodial staff to disinfect classrooms, common spaces, and school buses.

Each District building and the bus garage have a backpack sprayer to use for commonly touched surfaces, throughout the day and provide an extra layer of protection each evening and on Wednesdays.

The sprayers from Victory Innovations are designed to cover up to 23,000 square feet on a single tank of an EPA approved disinfectant, that is safe to use in schools and day cares yet effective in controlling pathogens like Norovirus, Influenza A (H1N1) and COVID-19.

In addition, it is designed to save time and labor, spray less liquid and cover more surfaces. The disinfecting fluid used is safe around humans.

The electrostatic charge causes the disinfectant to stick to surfaces and allows the MPS custodial team to sanitize quickly. The fine mist from the sprayers covers very effectively and dries quickly, making it easy to use between class changes and between bus routes.

“We have been utilizing these new pieces of equipment since September when we welcomed back students in special education programs and those participating in Learning Labs,” said Nick Toodzio, Mason Public Schools Healthy Environment Coordinator and Mason High School Assistant Principal.

“Having equipment like this on hand will allow us to meet and exceed safety expectations from our District families as well as with the Ingham County Health Department.” MPS continues to work closely with the Ingham County Health Department to minimize the spread of viruses in schools.